Short Interest in ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) Expands By 73.4%

ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX – Get Free Report) (TSE:EPI) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 49,600 shares, a growth of 73.4% from the September 15th total of 28,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of EPIX traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.74. 41,407 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,372. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.91. The company has a market cap of $120.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 2.02. ESSA Pharma has a 1 year low of $1.68 and a 1 year high of $5.16.

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX – Get Free Report) (TSE:EPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.03. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ESSA Pharma will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of ESSA Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Soleus Capital Management L.P. grew its position in ESSA Pharma by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,869,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228,853 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its position in ESSA Pharma by 26.4% in the second quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 663,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 138,373 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in ESSA Pharma by 575.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 347,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 296,302 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in ESSA Pharma by 570.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 342,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 291,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in ESSA Pharma by 61.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 326,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 124,683 shares in the last quarter. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. The company develops EPI-7386, an oral candidate that is in a Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

