Short Interest in Eve Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EVEX) Expands By 87.7%

Eve Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EVEX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,120,000 shares, an increase of 87.7% from the September 15th total of 596,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 82,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13.6 days. Currently, 4.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

EVE Price Performance

Shares of EVEX remained flat at $7.99 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 32,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,957. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.49 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.43. EVE has a 52 week low of $5.10 and a 52 week high of $11.75.

Get EVE alerts:

EVE (NYSE:EVEX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that EVE will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of EVE in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st.

Get Our Latest Report on EVEX

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EVE

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVEX. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in EVE in the second quarter worth $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in EVE in the second quarter worth $52,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in EVE in the second quarter worth $56,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in EVE in the second quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in EVE in the second quarter worth $78,000. 0.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EVE Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eve Holding, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops urban air mobility solutions. It is involved in the design and production of electrical vertical take-off and landing vehicles (eVTOLs); provision of eVTOL service and support capabilities, including material services, maintenance, technical support, training, ground handling, and data services; and development of urban air traffic management systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EVE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.