Short Interest in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR) Grows By 86.7%

Oct 14th, 2023

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAARGet Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 60,300 shares, an increase of 86.7% from the September 15th total of 32,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,389. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.77. First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF has a 52 week low of $25.85 and a 52 week high of $32.29.

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th were given a $0.2297 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF during the first quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF during the first quarter worth about $200,000.

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (FAAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the db Liquid Commodity index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that, through a subsidiary, provides broad long\u002Fshort exposure to commodity futures contracts. FAAR was launched on May 18, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

