Short Interest in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR) Grows By 86.7%

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 60,300 shares, an increase of 86.7% from the September 15th total of 32,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,389. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.77. First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF has a 52 week low of $25.85 and a 52 week high of $32.29.

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th were given a $0.2297 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF during the first quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF during the first quarter worth about $200,000.

The First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (FAAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the db Liquid Commodity index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that, through a subsidiary, provides broad long\u002Fshort exposure to commodity futures contracts. FAAR was launched on May 18, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

