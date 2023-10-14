Short Interest in Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM) Rises By 81.8%

Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, an increase of 81.8% from the September 15th total of 2,200 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 16,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Frequency Electronics from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st.

FEIM stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.16. 13,766 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,643. Frequency Electronics has a 52-week low of $4.92 and a 52-week high of $7.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.77 and a 200-day moving average of $6.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -238.67 and a beta of 0.33.

Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 14th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Frequency Electronics had a negative return on equity of 0.97% and a negative net margin of 0.76%. The business had revenue of $12.41 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director Russell M. Sarachek purchased 4,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.73 per share, with a total value of $33,165.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 433,087 shares in the company, valued at $2,914,675.51. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Russell M. Sarachek purchased 5,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.96 per share, with a total value of $35,934.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 428,159 shares in the company, valued at $2,979,986.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Russell M. Sarachek acquired 4,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.73 per share, for a total transaction of $33,165.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 433,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,914,675.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Frequency Electronics by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 157,058 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 7,893 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Frequency Electronics by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 19,233 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 7,233 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Frequency Electronics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Frequency Electronics by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 36,324 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 52.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Frequency Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, development, and manufacturing of precision time and frequency control products and components for microwave integrated circuit applications. It operates through two segments, FEI-NY and FEI-Zyfer. The FEI-NY segment offers precision time and frequency control products for communication satellites, terrestrial cellular telephone or other ground-based telecommunication stations; and other components and systems for the U.S.

