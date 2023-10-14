Short Interest in Georg Fischer AG (OTCMKTS:FCHRF) Declines By 45.3%

Georg Fischer AG (OTCMKTS:FCHRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,300 shares, a decrease of 45.3% from the September 15th total of 40,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Georg Fischer Price Performance
Georg Fischer stock remained flat at $61.35 during mid-day trading on Friday. Georg Fischer has a twelve month low of $61.35 and a twelve month high of $77.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.81.
Georg Fischer Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Georg Fischer
- Best Restaurant Stocks to Invest in Now
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/9 – 10/13
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- What BlackRock’s Earnings Tell You About The Stock Market Tide
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile Well Positioned Lithium Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Georg Fischer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Georg Fischer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.