Short Interest in Georg Fischer AG (OTCMKTS:FCHRF) Declines By 45.3%

Georg Fischer AG (OTCMKTS:FCHRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,300 shares, a decrease of 45.3% from the September 15th total of 40,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Georg Fischer Price Performance

Georg Fischer stock remained flat at $61.35 during mid-day trading on Friday. Georg Fischer has a twelve month low of $61.35 and a twelve month high of $77.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.81.

Georg Fischer Company Profile

Georg Fischer AG provides piping systems, and casting and machining solutions in Europe, the Americas, Asia, and internationally. The company offers plastic and metal piping systems for the transportation of water, abrasive and aggressive liquids, and gases, as well as corresponding services for industry, utilities, and building services sectors; and fittings, valves, pipes, automation, and jointing technologies for various water cycle applications.

