Short Interest in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) Expands By 29.7%

Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIL) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,760,000 shares, a growth of 29.7% from the September 15th total of 4,440,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 470,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.2 days. Currently, 3.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gildan Activewear

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cooper Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 16,507 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 211,880 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,884,333 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $81,092,000 after purchasing an additional 69,563 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,679,256 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $46,565,000 after purchasing an additional 5,979 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,148 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.43.

Gildan Activewear Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE GIL traded up $0.37 on Friday, hitting $29.26. 477,106 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 534,539. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.28. Gildan Activewear has a twelve month low of $26.30 and a twelve month high of $34.33.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $840.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $822.03 million. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 15.73%. Analysts predict that Gildan Activewear will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gildan Activewear Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th were issued a $0.186 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is 27.21%.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

