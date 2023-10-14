Short Interest in Greggs plc (OTCMKTS:GGGSF) Expands By 76.7%

Greggs plc (OTCMKTS:GGGSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 117,700 shares, a growth of 76.7% from the September 15th total of 66,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Greggs Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS GGGSF remained flat at $31.20 during trading on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.49. Greggs has a 1 year low of $31.20 and a 1 year high of $31.20.

Get Greggs alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Greggs from GBX 3,200 ($39.17) to GBX 3,440 ($42.11) in a report on Thursday, September 14th.

Greggs Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Greggs plc operates as a food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh and frozen bakery products, sandwiches, and drinks. The company sells products to franchise and wholesale partners for sale in their own outlets. It is also involved in the property holding, non-trading, and trustee businesses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Greggs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greggs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.