Short Interest in Gulf Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GURE) Expands By 86.4%

Gulf Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GURE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, an increase of 86.4% from the September 15th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Gulf Resources from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gulf Resources by 8.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 197,292 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 15,122 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Gulf Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Gulf Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GURE traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.73. 11,749 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,567. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.12 million, a P/E ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.51. Gulf Resources has a 12 month low of $1.63 and a 12 month high of $4.30.

Gulf Resources (NASDAQ:GURE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.01 million for the quarter. Gulf Resources had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 1.87%.

Gulf Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and trades bromine and crude salt, chemical products, and natural gas in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Bromine, Crude salt, Chemical products, and Natural gas segments. It also provides bromine for use in bromine compounds, intermediates in organic synthesis, brominated flame retardants, fumigants, water purification compounds, dyes, medicines, and disinfectants.

