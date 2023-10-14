Short Interest in iA Financial Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) Declines By 58.7%

iA Financial Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:IAFNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 166,000 shares, a drop of 58.7% from the September 15th total of 401,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13.8 days.

iA Financial Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS IAFNF remained flat at $62.75 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,320. iA Financial has a twelve month low of $51.06 and a twelve month high of $69.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IAFNF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities reduced their price objective on iA Financial from C$105.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. CIBC downgraded iA Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on iA Financial from C$96.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th.

About iA Financial

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, and US Operations businesses.

