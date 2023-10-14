Short Interest in Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHY) Grows By 96.3%

Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 31,400 shares, an increase of 96.3% from the September 15th total of 16,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Inpex Stock Performance

Shares of Inpex stock traded up $0.49 on Friday, reaching $14.20. 110,574 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,450. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Inpex has a twelve month low of $9.54 and a twelve month high of $15.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.35.

Inpex (OTCMKTS:IPXHY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter. Inpex had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 22.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter.

About Inpex

Inpex Corporation engages in the research, exploration, development, production, and sale of oil, natural gas, and other mineral resources in Japan, rest of Asia and Oceania, Europe and NIS countries, the Middle East and Africa, and the Americas. It is also involved in the investment and lending to the companies engaged in mineral resources business, etc.

