Short Interest in Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) Grows By 30.4%

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,400,000 shares, an increase of 30.4% from the September 15th total of 1,840,000 shares. Currently, 5.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 404,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.9 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intapp news, insider Thad Jampol sold 3,976 shares of Intapp stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.89, for a total value of $138,722.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 690,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,095,173.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Intapp news, insider Thad Jampol sold 3,976 shares of Intapp stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.89, for a total value of $138,722.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 690,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,095,173.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Kalyani Tandon sold 1,183 shares of Intapp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total value of $41,168.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $806,907.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 200,216 shares of company stock valued at $7,126,258. Insiders own 48.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Intapp alerts:

Institutional Trading of Intapp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INTA. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Intapp in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Intapp by 100.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intapp in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Intapp in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intapp in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

Intapp Price Performance

INTA stock traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.34. 270,282 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 394,290. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.66. Intapp has a 52 week low of $19.01 and a 52 week high of $50.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of -31.80 and a beta of 0.61.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $94.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.14 million. Intapp had a negative return on equity of 19.62% and a negative net margin of 19.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intapp will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on INTA shares. Barclays started coverage on Intapp in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on Intapp in a research note on Monday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Intapp from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Intapp from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on Intapp

Intapp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intapp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intapp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.