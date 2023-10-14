Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ) Rises By 121.7%

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 400,900 shares, an increase of 121.7% from the September 15th total of 180,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 440,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:BSCQ traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.82. 403,885 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 471,495. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.37 and a fifty-two week high of $19.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.99.
Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.0566 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF
About Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF
The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/9 – 10/13
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- What BlackRock’s Earnings Tell You About The Stock Market Tide
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile Well Positioned Lithium Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.