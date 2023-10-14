Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ) Rises By 121.7%

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 400,900 shares, an increase of 121.7% from the September 15th total of 180,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 440,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BSCQ traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.82. 403,885 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 471,495. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.37 and a fifty-two week high of $19.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.99.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.0566 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF

About Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BSCQ. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH now owns 88,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 12,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 121,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the period. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 10,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares in the last quarter.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

