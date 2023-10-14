Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ) Drops By 58.0%

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 83,000 shares, a decline of 58.0% from the September 15th total of 197,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.51. 63,356 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,026. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.75. Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $21.93 and a twelve month high of $23.35.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a $0.1236 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

About Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 474.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 841,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,570,000 after purchasing an additional 695,031 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 15.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 611,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,937,000 after purchasing an additional 80,828 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 545,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,443,000 after purchasing an additional 33,179 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.4% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 456,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,401,000 after purchasing an additional 31,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 39.6% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 393,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,988,000 after purchasing an additional 111,562 shares in the last quarter.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corp Bond ETF (BSJQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. BSJQ was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

