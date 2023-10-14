Short Interest in Ion Beam Applications SA (OTCMKTS:IOBCF) Grows By 141.2%

Ion Beam Applications SA (OTCMKTS:IOBCF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a growth of 141.2% from the September 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.3 days.
Ion Beam Applications Price Performance
Ion Beam Applications stock remained flat at $9.15 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.14. Ion Beam Applications has a 1-year low of $9.15 and a 1-year high of $20.00.
Ion Beam Applications Company Profile
