Short Interest in Ion Beam Applications SA (OTCMKTS:IOBCF) Grows By 141.2%

Ion Beam Applications SA (OTCMKTS:IOBCF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a growth of 141.2% from the September 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.3 days.

Ion Beam Applications Price Performance

Ion Beam Applications stock remained flat at $9.15 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.14. Ion Beam Applications has a 1-year low of $9.15 and a 1-year high of $20.00.

Get Ion Beam Applications alerts:

Ion Beam Applications Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Ion Beam Applications SA develops, manufactures, and supports medical devices and software solutions for cancer treatments in Belgium, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Proton Therapy and Other Accelerators, and Dosimetry segments. The Proton Therapy and Other Accelerators segment develops, fabricates, and services medical and industrial particle accelerators, and proton therapy systems.

Receive News & Ratings for Ion Beam Applications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ion Beam Applications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.