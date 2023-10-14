Short Interest in IperionX Limited (NASDAQ:IPX) Decreases By 55.4%

IperionX Limited (NASDAQ:IPX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, a decrease of 55.4% from the September 15th total of 32,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

IperionX Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ IPX traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.73. The stock had a trading volume of 13,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,831. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.35 and its 200 day moving average is $7.41. IperionX has a twelve month low of $4.31 and a twelve month high of $18.57. The company has a quick ratio of 7.74, a current ratio of 7.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in IperionX stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in IperionX Limited (NASDAQ:IPX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 225,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 1.31% of IperionX as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

About IperionX

IperionX’s mission is to be the leading developer of low carbon, sustainable, critical material supply chains focused on advanced industries including space, aerospace, electric vehicles and 3D printing. IperionX’s breakthrough titanium technologies have demonstrated the potential to produce titanium products that are sustainable, 100% recyclable, have low carbon intensity and to do so at product qualities that meet or exceed current industry standards.

