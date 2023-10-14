Short Interest in iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA) Increases By 135.4%

iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 99,100 shares, a growth of 135.4% from the September 15th total of 42,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

iShares GNMA Bond ETF Price Performance

GNMA traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.46. 36,667 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,638. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $40.74 and a 1 year high of $45.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.41.

iShares GNMA Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

iShares GNMA Bond ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNMA. Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 58.1% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $115,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 17.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $161,000.

The iShares GNMA Bond ETF (GNMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. GNMA Bond index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US mortgage pass-through securities issued by Government National Mortgage Association (GNMA), with 30- or 15-year maturities. GNMA was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

