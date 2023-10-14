Short Interest in Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCA) Grows By 128.0%

Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a growth of 128.0% from the September 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Landcadia Holdings IV

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new stake in Landcadia Holdings IV in the first quarter valued at $1,234,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV during the 1st quarter valued at $404,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,930,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 322,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,170,000 after buying an additional 60,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,062,000. Institutional investors own 5.86% of the company’s stock.

Landcadia Holdings IV Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Landcadia Holdings IV stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $10.41. The stock had a trading volume of 215 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,939. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.20. Landcadia Holdings IV has a one year low of $9.84 and a one year high of $10.50.

Landcadia Holdings IV Company Profile

Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the dining, hospitality, entertainment, and gaming industries. The company was formerly known as JFG Holding I LLC.

