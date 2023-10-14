Short Interest in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Declines By 18.4%

Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,860,000 shares, a decline of 18.4% from the September 15th total of 13,310,000 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,490,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

NYSE:MPC traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $148.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,568,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,745,315. Marathon Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $103.68 and a fifty-two week high of $159.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $147.91 and its 200-day moving average is $129.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $59.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.58.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.55 by $0.77. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 36.33%. The company had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $10.61 EPS. Marathon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was down 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum will post 22.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.89%.

In related news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.25, for a total value of $793,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,935,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 4,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total value of $713,662.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,759,213.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.25, for a total transaction of $793,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,935,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,188 shares of company stock valued at $3,890,973. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marathon Petroleum

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Park National Corp OH lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 15,380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $232,000. BOKF NA lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 24,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 34,416 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,640,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $178.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $140.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $162.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.85.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

