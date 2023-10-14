Short Interest in Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFF) Decreases By 21.3%

Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,388,300 shares, a decrease of 21.3% from the September 15th total of 1,764,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,156.9 days.
Mitsui Fudosan Stock Performance
Mitsui Fudosan stock remained flat at $22.35 during trading hours on Friday. 1,303 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,311. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.62 and a 200-day moving average of $20.30. Mitsui Fudosan has a 1 year low of $17.44 and a 1 year high of $23.57.
Mitsui Fudosan Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Mitsui Fudosan
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/9 – 10/13
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- What BlackRock’s Earnings Tell You About The Stock Market Tide
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile Well Positioned Lithium Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Mitsui Fudosan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsui Fudosan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.