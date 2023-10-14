Short Interest in Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFF) Decreases By 21.3%

Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,388,300 shares, a decrease of 21.3% from the September 15th total of 1,764,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,156.9 days.

Mitsui Fudosan Stock Performance

Mitsui Fudosan stock remained flat at $22.35 during trading hours on Friday. 1,303 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,311. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.62 and a 200-day moving average of $20.30. Mitsui Fudosan has a 1 year low of $17.44 and a 1 year high of $23.57.

Mitsui Fudosan Company Profile

Mitsui Fudosan Co, Ltd. operates as a real estate company in Japan. It operates through four segments: Leasing, Property Sales, Management, and Other. The Leasing segment leases office buildings and commercial facilities, and other properties. The Property Sales segment is involved in the sale of condominiums and detached housing to individuals; and rental housing and office buildings and other to investors.

