Short Interest in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Drops By 22.7%

nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,310,000 shares, a decline of 22.7% from the September 15th total of 2,990,000 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,390,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on nVent Electric in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on nVent Electric from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of nVent Electric in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup initiated coverage on nVent Electric in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on nVent Electric from $69.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, nVent Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.75.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on nVent Electric

nVent Electric Stock Performance

NVT stock traded down $3.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.69. 2,913,930 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,174,859. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. nVent Electric has a 1-year low of $31.92 and a 1-year high of $58.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.27. The firm has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 1.32.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.09. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 15.14%. The company had revenue of $803.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $809.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that nVent Electric will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

nVent Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.74%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other nVent Electric news, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 4,711 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.66, for a total transaction of $257,503.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,101,130.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Randolph A. Wacker sold 1,519 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.21, for a total value of $83,863.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,124,406.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 4,711 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.66, for a total value of $257,503.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,101,130.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of nVent Electric

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of nVent Electric by 850.8% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the second quarter worth $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the first quarter worth $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

About nVent Electric

(Get Free Report)

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals; and metallic and non-metallic enclosures, cabinets, sub racks, and backplanes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.