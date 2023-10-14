Short Interest in ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) Expands By 81.2%

ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 93,700 shares, a growth of 81.2% from the September 15th total of 51,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

ORIX Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of IX stock traded down $1.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $91.01. 8,929 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,261. ORIX has a fifty-two week low of $68.78 and a fifty-two week high of $101.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $21.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.86.

Get ORIX alerts:

ORIX (NYSE:IX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ORIX had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 10.18%. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that ORIX will post 10.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ORIX in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on IX

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IX. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in ORIX in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in ORIX by 744.2% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in ORIX by 57.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in ORIX by 116.7% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in ORIX by 31.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

About ORIX

(Get Free Report)

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the United States, Asia, Europe, Australasia, and the Middle East. The company's Corporate Financial Services and Maintenance Leasing segment is involved in the finance and fee; leasing and rental of automobiles, electronic measuring instruments, and ICT-related equipment businesses; and provision of life insurance and environment and energy-related products and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ORIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORIX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.