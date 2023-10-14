Short Interest in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) Drops By 20.9%

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,440,000 shares, a drop of 20.9% from the September 15th total of 1,820,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 459,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PPBI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Stephens upped their price objective on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.40.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Price Performance

PPBI traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 320,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,129. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.25. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a twelve month low of $17.53 and a twelve month high of $37.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $245.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.58 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 9.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pacific Premier Bancorp will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.27%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.14%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pacific Premier Bancorp

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 4.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 29.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides various banking products and services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

