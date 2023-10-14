Short Interest in Pan Pacific International Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:DQJCY) Increases By 25.9%

Pan Pacific International Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:DQJCY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,900 shares, an increase of 25.9% from the September 15th total of 16,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Pan Pacific International Stock Down 2.3 %
OTCMKTS:DQJCY traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.49. 15,411 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,407. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.29. Pan Pacific International has a fifty-two week low of $15.46 and a fifty-two week high of $22.39.
Pan Pacific International Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Pan Pacific International
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/9 – 10/13
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- What BlackRock’s Earnings Tell You About The Stock Market Tide
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile Well Positioned Lithium Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Pan Pacific International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan Pacific International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.