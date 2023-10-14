Short Interest in Pan Pacific International Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:DQJCY) Increases By 25.9%

Pan Pacific International Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:DQJCY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,900 shares, an increase of 25.9% from the September 15th total of 16,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Pan Pacific International Stock Down 2.3 %

OTCMKTS:DQJCY traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.49. 15,411 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,407. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.29. Pan Pacific International has a fifty-two week low of $15.46 and a fifty-two week high of $22.39.

Pan Pacific International Company Profile

Pan Pacific International Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail stores. It operates through Discount Store Business, General Merchandise Store (GMS) Business, and Rent Business segments. The Discount Store Business segment operates discount stores under the Don Quijote, MEGA Don Quijote, and MEGA Don Quijote UNY names.

