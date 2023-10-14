Short Interest in Petrus Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PTRUF) Grows By 57.3%

Petrus Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PTRUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, a growth of 57.3% from the September 15th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Petrus Resources from C$2.25 to C$2.15 in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th.

Petrus Resources Stock Performance

About Petrus Resources

Shares of OTCMKTS:PTRUF traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.17. The stock had a trading volume of 6,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,163. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.16. Petrus Resources has a 1-year low of $0.96 and a 1-year high of $2.26.

Petrus Resources Ltd., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and exploitation of oil and gas development assets in western Canada. The company focuses on risk-managed exploration. It primarily explores for natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil and condensate.

