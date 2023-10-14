Short Interest in Petrus Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PTRUF) Grows By 57.3%

Petrus Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PTRUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, a growth of 57.3% from the September 15th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Petrus Resources from C$2.25 to C$2.15 in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th.
Petrus Resources Stock Performance
About Petrus Resources
Petrus Resources Ltd., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and exploitation of oil and gas development assets in western Canada. The company focuses on risk-managed exploration. It primarily explores for natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil and condensate.
