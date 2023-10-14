Short Interest in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Decreases By 19.3%

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,630,000 shares, a decline of 19.3% from the September 15th total of 6,980,000 shares. Approximately 4.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 685,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.2 days.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of PECO traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.06. 613,040 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 830,642. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.91. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.65. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.30 and a 1-year high of $36.46.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0975 per share. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. This is a positive change from Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 13th. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 254.35%.

Institutional Trading of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 94.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,283,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,356,000 after acquiring an additional 10,315,809 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,901,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,079,000 after acquiring an additional 125,181 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 313.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,725,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,679,000 after buying an additional 5,856,834 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 37.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,585,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,886,000 after buying an additional 1,790,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 4.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,645,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,152,000 after buying an additional 120,241 shares during the last quarter. 83.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PECO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Wolfe Research cut Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Compass Point lifted their target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.60.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Company Profile

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.

Further Reading

