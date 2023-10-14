Short Interest in Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PIAIF) Decreases By 23.7%

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PIAIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 324,800 shares, a drop of 23.7% from the September 15th total of 425,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 25.6 days.

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China Trading Down 1.4 %

OTCMKTS PIAIF traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.60. 192 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,241. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.46. Ping An Insurance has a 1-year low of $3.89 and a 1-year high of $8.19.

About Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. provides financial products and services for insurance, banking, asset management, and technology businesses in the People's Republic of China. Its Life and Health Insurance segment offers term, whole-life, endowment, annuity, investment-linked, universal life, and health care and medical insurance to individual and corporate customers.

