Short Interest in Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PIAIF) Decreases By 23.7%

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PIAIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 324,800 shares, a drop of 23.7% from the September 15th total of 425,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 25.6 days.
Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China Trading Down 1.4 %
OTCMKTS PIAIF traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.60. 192 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,241. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.46. Ping An Insurance has a 1-year low of $3.89 and a 1-year high of $8.19.
About Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China
