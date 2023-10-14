Short Interest in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW) Rises By 95.3%

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, a growth of 95.3% from the September 15th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $130,000.

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of HNW stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.06. The company had a trading volume of 18,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,306. Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund has a 52-week low of $9.82 and a 52-week high of $11.12.

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 17th.

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in higher yielding asset classes, including high yield bonds, leveraged bank loans, and event-linked bonds .It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.

