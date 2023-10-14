Short Interest in Qualstar Co. (OTCMKTS:QBAK) Grows By 60.0%

Qualstar Co. (OTCMKTS:QBAK – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 60.0% from the September 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Qualstar Stock Performance

Qualstar stock remained flat at $3.00 during midday trading on Friday. Qualstar has a 1 year low of $1.80 and a 1 year high of $3.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.52.

Qualstar (OTCMKTS:QBAK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.88 million for the quarter.

Qualstar Company Profile

Qualstar Corporation engages in power solutions and data storage systems businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Power Solutions and Data Storage Systems. It provides data storage systems under the Qualstar brand and power solutions under the N2Power brand. The company designs, manufactures, and sells switching power supplies that are used to convert AC line voltage to DC voltages; or DC voltages to other DC voltages for use in various electronic equipment, such as telecommunications equipment, machine tools, routers, switches, wireless systems, and gaming devices.

