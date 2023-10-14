Short Interest in Relo Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RELOF) Rises By 24.0%

Relo Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RELOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 768,500 shares, an increase of 24.0% from the September 15th total of 619,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Relo Group Price Performance

Relo Group stock remained flat at C$15.39 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$15.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$15.39. Relo Group has a 12 month low of C$15.39 and a 12 month high of C$15.39.

About Relo Group

Further Reading

Relo Group, Inc engages in the provision of property management services in Japan. The company offers leased corporate housing management services; and residential property management services. It also provides life support services, such as upskilling, medical examination, childcare, and nursing services, as well as leisure and accommodation services.

