Short Interest in Rescap Liquidating Trust (OTCMKTS:RESCU) Drops By 50.0%

Rescap Liquidating Trust (OTCMKTS:RESCU – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the September 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Rescap Liquidating Trust Stock Performance

OTCMKTS RESCU remained flat at $0.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.31 and its 200 day moving average is $0.27. Rescap Liquidating Trust has a 1 year low of $0.17 and a 1 year high of $0.68.

Rescap Liquidating Trust Company Profile

Rescap Liquidating Trust engages in liquidating and distributing assets of the debtors in the ResCap bankruptcy case. The company, through its agents, wind downs the affairs of and dissolve the debtors and their subsidiaries, including the non-debtor subsidiaries. Rescap Liquidating Trust was founded in 2013 and is based in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

