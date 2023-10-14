Short Interest in Rescap Liquidating Trust (OTCMKTS:RESCU) Drops By 50.0%

Rescap Liquidating Trust (OTCMKTS:RESCU – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the September 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Rescap Liquidating Trust Stock Performance
OTCMKTS RESCU remained flat at $0.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.31 and its 200 day moving average is $0.27. Rescap Liquidating Trust has a 1 year low of $0.17 and a 1 year high of $0.68.
Rescap Liquidating Trust Company Profile
