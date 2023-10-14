Short Interest in Secure Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:SECYF) Declines By 31.6%

Secure Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:SECYF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 619,000 shares, a drop of 31.6% from the September 15th total of 905,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 19.4 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SECYF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$9.25 to C$8.90 in a report on Friday, August 4th.

Secure Energy Services Stock Performance

Secure Energy Services Company Profile

OTCMKTS:SECYF remained flat at $5.30 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,917. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.00. Secure Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of $4.13 and a fifty-two week high of $6.35.

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, Midstream Infrastructure, and Environmental and Fluid Management. The Midstream Infrastructure segment provides processing, storing, shipping, and marketing of crude oil; and transports oil and water through pipelines, as well as engages in oil production processing and disposal, and water disposal; and crude oil emulsion treatment activities.

