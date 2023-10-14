Short Interest in Signify (OTCMKTS:SFFYF) Drops By 30.2%

Signify (OTCMKTS:SFFYF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 202,900 shares, a decline of 30.2% from the September 15th total of 290,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 289.9 days.

Signify Stock Performance

SFFYF stock remained flat at $25.61 during trading on Friday. Signify has a twelve month low of $25.50 and a twelve month high of $38.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.46.

Get Signify alerts:

Signify Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Signify N.V. provides lighting products, systems, and services in Europe, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through Digital Solutions, Digital Products, and Conventional Products segments. It offers light-emitting diode (LED) and conventional luminaires, systems, and services for various market segments comprising offices, commercial buildings, shops, hospitality, industry, agriculture, and outdoor environments.

Receive News & Ratings for Signify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.