Short Interest in Slate Grocery REIT (OTCMKTS:SRRTF) Increases By 66.3%

Slate Grocery REIT (OTCMKTS:SRRTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 306,100 shares, a growth of 66.3% from the September 15th total of 184,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 14.0 days.

Slate Grocery REIT Stock Performance

Shares of Slate Grocery REIT stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.90. The stock had a trading volume of 24,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,140. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.57. Slate Grocery REIT has a 1 year low of $7.48 and a 1 year high of $12.15.

Slate Grocery REIT Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.072 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SRRTF has been the subject of several analyst reports. CIBC initiated coverage on Slate Grocery REIT in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on Slate Grocery REIT from C$11.25 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th.

Slate Grocery REIT Company Profile

Slate Grocery REIT is an owner and operator of U.S. grocery-anchored real estate. The REIT owns and operates approximately $2.4 billion of critical real estate infrastructure across major U.S. metro markets that communities rely upon for their everyday needs. The REIT's resilient grocery-anchored portfolio and strong credit tenants provide unitholders with durable cash flows and the potential for capital appreciation over the longer term.

