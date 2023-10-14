Short Interest in SMC Co. (OTCMKTS:SMECF) Increases By 29.7%

SMC Co. (OTCMKTS:SMECF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 183,800 shares, a growth of 29.7% from the September 15th total of 141,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 42.7 days.
SMC Stock Up 1.4 %
OTCMKTS:SMECF traded up $6.96 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $487.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,118. SMC has a 52-week low of $370.25 and a 52-week high of $600.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $470.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $510.88.
About SMC
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than SMC
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/9 – 10/13
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- What BlackRock’s Earnings Tell You About The Stock Market Tide
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile Well Positioned Lithium Stock
Receive News & Ratings for SMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.