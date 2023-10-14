Short Interest in SMC Co. (OTCMKTS:SMECF) Increases By 29.7%

SMC Co. (OTCMKTS:SMECF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 183,800 shares, a growth of 29.7% from the September 15th total of 141,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 42.7 days.

SMC Stock Up 1.4 %

OTCMKTS:SMECF traded up $6.96 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $487.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,118. SMC has a 52-week low of $370.25 and a 52-week high of $600.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $470.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $510.88.

Get SMC alerts:

About SMC

(Get Free Report)

Read More

SMC Corporation manufactures, processes, and sells automatic control equipment, sintered filters, and various types of filtration equipment worldwide. The company offers air management system, directional control valves, air cylinders, rotatory actuators/air grippers, electric actuators/cylinders, fitting and tubing, and modular F.R.L./pressure control equipment, as well as vacuum, air preparation, and lubrication equipment.

Receive News & Ratings for SMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.