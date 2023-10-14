Short Interest in Sparta Commercial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRCO) Rises By 50.0%

Sparta Commercial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRCO – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the September 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Sparta Commercial Services Stock Performance
OTCMKTS SRCO traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,149. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.14. Sparta Commercial Services has a 52 week low of $0.07 and a 52 week high of $0.23.
About Sparta Commercial Services
