Short Interest in Sparta Commercial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRCO) Rises By 50.0%

Sparta Commercial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRCO – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the September 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Sparta Commercial Services Stock Performance

OTCMKTS SRCO traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,149. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.14. Sparta Commercial Services has a 52 week low of $0.07 and a 52 week high of $0.23.

Get Sparta Commercial Services alerts:

About Sparta Commercial Services

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Sparta Commercial Services, Inc develops, markets, and manages business websites and mobile applications for smartphones and tablets under the iMobileApp name. It offers mobile applications for vehicle dealerships, racetracks, private clubs, country clubs, schools and entertainment venues, restaurants, grocery stores, and various other merchant types.

Receive News & Ratings for Sparta Commercial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sparta Commercial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.