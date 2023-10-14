Short Interest in SUIC Worldwide Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:SUIC) Decreases By 18.8%

SUIC Worldwide Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:SUIC – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 18.8% from the September 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
SUIC Worldwide Price Performance
SUIC remained flat at $2.15 during trading on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.25 and its 200 day moving average is $2.11. SUIC Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $0.95 and a fifty-two week high of $7.50.
SUIC Worldwide Company Profile
