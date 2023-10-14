Short Interest in Surgical Science Sweden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SUSRF) Rises By 27.9%

Surgical Science Sweden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SUSRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,300 shares, an increase of 27.9% from the September 15th total of 22,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Surgical Science Sweden AB (publ) Price Performance

OTCMKTS:SUSRF remained flat at $11.84 on Friday. Surgical Science Sweden AB has a 52-week low of $11.84 and a 52-week high of $18.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.79.

Surgical Science Sweden AB (publ) Company Profile

Surgical Science Sweden AB (publ) develops and markets virtual reality (VR) simulators for evidence-based medical training. It offers LapSim training system comprising LapSim ST develops to train surgical technologists and surgical assistants; LAP Mentor simulator provides laparoscopic training; and LapSim essence, a portable and ready-to-use VR laparoscopic simulator.

