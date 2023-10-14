Short Interest in The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOIIW) Drops By 18.2%

The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOIIW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a drop of 18.2% from the September 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Oncology Institute Stock Performance
Oncology Institute stock remained flat at $0.08 during midday trading on Friday. Oncology Institute has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.07.
About Oncology Institute
