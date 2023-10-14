Short Interest in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV) Grows By 45.5%

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,100 shares, an increase of 45.5% from the September 15th total of 14,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 94,304.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,159,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,905,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156,742 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 677,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,377,000 after acquiring an additional 7,402 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 482,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,083,000 after acquiring an additional 7,853 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1,244.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 301,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,286,000 after acquiring an additional 279,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,815,000.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Price Performance

VTWV stock traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $115.46. The company had a trading volume of 13,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,605. Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $111.75 and a 1 year high of $137.98. The company has a market capitalization of $715.85 million, a P/E ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $122.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.54.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were paid a $0.794 dividend. This represents a $3.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap value stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on price-to-book-value. VTWV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

