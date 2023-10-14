Short Interest in Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV) Decreases By 19.8%

Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 323,200 shares, a decrease of 19.8% from the September 15th total of 403,100 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 145,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Veritiv

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 142.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Veritiv by 168.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 3,715 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Veritiv by 1,390.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Veritiv by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Veritiv by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 2,828 shares in the last quarter. 99.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Veritiv alerts:

Veritiv Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VRTV traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $168.91. 75,897 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,558. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.13. Veritiv has a fifty-two week low of $97.26 and a fifty-two week high of $169.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $168.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Veritiv Dividend Announcement

Veritiv ( NYSE:VRTV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter. Veritiv had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 37.30%. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Veritiv will post 20.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Veritiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on VRTV shares. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Veritiv from $159.00 to $158.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Veritiv in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Veritiv

Veritiv Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business provider of value-added packaging products and services, facility solutions, and print based products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Packaging, Facility Solutions, and Print segments. The Packaging segment provides packaging product materials within flexible, corrugated and fiber, ancillary packaging, rigid, and equipment categories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Veritiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.