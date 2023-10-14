Siacoin Achieves Market Cap of $160.05 Million (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 14th. Siacoin has a market cap of $160.05 million and approximately $1.27 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Siacoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0029 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Siacoin has traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Siacoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26,867.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.80 or 0.00230029 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $216.05 or 0.00804137 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00013981 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $153.01 or 0.00569482 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.96 or 0.00055685 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000041 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.89 or 0.00126126 BTC.

About Siacoin

Siacoin (SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 55,416,795,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,393,966,020 coins. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Siacoin is sia.tech.

Buying and Selling Siacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Siacoin (SC) is the native token of the Sia network, a decentralized storage platform facilitating global disk storage contributions to create a secure and private alternative to centralized cloud storage. Users can rent storage from hosts using Siacoin, with transactions managed by smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain. These contracts ensure that hosts are paid only after securely storing a client’s file for a specified duration, incentivizing reliable storage. The concept for Sia and Siacoin was conceived by David Vorick and Luke Champine, founders of Skynet Labs, at an MIT hackathon in 2013. Skynet Labs, formerly Nebulous, continues to evolve the platform, aiming to build a decentralized internet through its application hosting and storage.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Siacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Siacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Siacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Siacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.