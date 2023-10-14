Siegfried Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SGFEF) Short Interest Down 35.0% in September

Siegfried Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SGFEF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a decrease of 35.0% from the September 15th total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 89.0 days.

Siegfried Price Performance

OTCMKTS SGFEF remained flat at $846.00 during trading on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $852.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $791.88. Siegfried has a 1 year low of $685.00 and a 1 year high of $855.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Citigroup assumed coverage on Siegfried in a research note on Monday, June 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Siegfried Company Profile

Siegfried Holding AG engages in the life sciences business worldwide. The company develops and produces active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) and intermediates, as well as finished dosage forms, including solid oral dosage forms, and sterile and aseptic filling injectables, ophthalmics, and inhalative products.

