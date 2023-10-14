Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SMAWF) Short Interest Update

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SMAWF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 437,900 shares, a decline of 21.3% from the September 15th total of 556,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 398.1 days.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft stock traded down $3.19 on Friday, reaching $140.20. 159 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,411. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $100.65 and a twelve month high of $183.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $146.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Siemens Aktiengesellschaft

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Siemens Aktiengesellschaft stock. Cullen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SMAWF – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 80,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,969,000. 23.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Siemens Aktiengesellschaft

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Digital Industries, Smart Infrastructure, Mobility, Siemens Healthineers, and Siemens Financial Services segments.

