Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.38

Sierra Metals Inc. (TSE:SMT – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.38 and traded as high as C$0.39. Sierra Metals shares last traded at C$0.38, with a volume of 5,062 shares.

The stock has a market cap of C$62.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.57, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The mining company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sierra Metals had a negative return on equity of 46.04% and a negative net margin of 33.43%. The business had revenue of C$84.18 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Sierra Metals Inc. will post 0.2333333 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sierra Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

