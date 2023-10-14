SingularityNET (AGIX) Achieves Market Cap of $207.73 Million

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 14th. One SingularityNET token can now be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000624 BTC on popular exchanges. SingularityNET has a total market capitalization of $207.73 million and $8.01 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SingularityNET has traded down 6.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00007176 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00021449 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015980 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00013606 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26,902.72 or 1.00028883 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002345 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000031 BTC.

SingularityNET is a token. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,345,017,083 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,238,747,261 tokens. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,345,017,082.8761668 with 1,238,747,261.4300916 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.16846072 USD and is up 1.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 146 active market(s) with $11,668,342.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

