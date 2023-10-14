SingularityNET (AGIX) Price Reaches $0.17

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 14th. SingularityNET has a market cap of $207.58 million and approximately $7.91 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SingularityNET token can currently be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000624 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, SingularityNET has traded down 6.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00007186 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00021389 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00015996 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00013626 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,847.02 or 1.00048165 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002351 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000030 BTC.

About SingularityNET

SingularityNET is a token. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,345,017,083 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,238,747,261 tokens. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,345,017,082.8761668 with 1,238,747,261.4300916 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.16846072 USD and is up 1.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 146 active market(s) with $11,668,342.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

