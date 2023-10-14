SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.11 EPS

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $316.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.03 million. SMART Global had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a positive return on equity of 32.78%. The firm’s revenue was down 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. SMART Global updated its Q1 guidance to $0.00-0.30 EPS and its Q1 2024 guidance to 0-$0.30 EPS.

SMART Global Stock Performance

Shares of SGH opened at $13.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.85. SMART Global has a one year low of $12.47 and a one year high of $29.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $655.89 million, a PE ratio of -23.82 and a beta of 1.45.

Get SMART Global alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on SGH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on SMART Global from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of SMART Global in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on SMART Global from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. TheStreet raised SMART Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of SMART Global in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SMART Global news, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.57, for a total transaction of $58,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 202,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,769,978.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other SMART Global news, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.57, for a total transaction of $58,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 202,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,769,978.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total transaction of $125,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 202,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,073,541.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,210 shares of company stock worth $825,539 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SMART Global

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in SMART Global by 65.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in SMART Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in SMART Global by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in SMART Global by 93.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in SMART Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000.

About SMART Global

(Get Free Report)

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets in the United States, Brazil, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions, and LED Solutions. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules for desktops, notebooks, servers, and smartphones; embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SMART Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMART Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.