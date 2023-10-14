SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.11 EPS

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $316.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.03 million. SMART Global had a positive return on equity of 32.78% and a negative net margin of 1.56%. The firm’s revenue was down 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. SMART Global updated its Q1 guidance to $0.00-0.30 EPS and its Q1 2024 guidance to 0-$0.30 EPS.

SMART Global Trading Down 44.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SGH opened at $13.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $655.89 million, a P/E ratio of -23.82 and a beta of 1.45. SMART Global has a 1 year low of $12.47 and a 1 year high of $29.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.57.

Get SMART Global alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.48, for a total transaction of $191,100.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 202,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,156,515. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other SMART Global news, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.48, for a total transaction of $191,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 202,375 shares in the company, valued at $5,156,515. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total transaction of $58,425.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 202,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,729,503.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,210 shares of company stock valued at $825,539 over the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of SMART Global

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in SMART Global by 65.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in SMART Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in SMART Global by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of SMART Global by 93.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of SMART Global during the second quarter worth about $64,000.

Several brokerages recently commented on SGH. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of SMART Global in a report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of SMART Global in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on SMART Global from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. TheStreet raised SMART Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on SMART Global from $28.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.40.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SMART Global

About SMART Global

(Get Free Report)

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets in the United States, Brazil, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions, and LED Solutions. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules for desktops, notebooks, servers, and smartphones; embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SMART Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMART Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.