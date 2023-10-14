SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.11 EPS

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $316.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.03 million. SMART Global had a positive return on equity of 32.78% and a negative net margin of 1.56%. The firm’s revenue was down 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. SMART Global updated its Q1 guidance to $0.00-0.30 EPS and its Q1 2024 guidance to 0-$0.30 EPS.
SMART Global Trading Down 44.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:SGH opened at $13.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $655.89 million, a P/E ratio of -23.82 and a beta of 1.45. SMART Global has a 1 year low of $12.47 and a 1 year high of $29.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.57.
In related news, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.48, for a total transaction of $191,100.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 202,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,156,515. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other SMART Global news, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.48, for a total transaction of $191,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 202,375 shares in the company, valued at $5,156,515. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total transaction of $58,425.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 202,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,729,503.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,210 shares of company stock valued at $825,539 over the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several brokerages recently commented on SGH. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of SMART Global in a report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of SMART Global in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on SMART Global from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. TheStreet raised SMART Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on SMART Global from $28.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.40.
SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets in the United States, Brazil, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions, and LED Solutions. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules for desktops, notebooks, servers, and smartphones; embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products.
