SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.11 EPS

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $316.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.03 million. SMART Global had a positive return on equity of 32.78% and a negative net margin of 1.56%. The business’s revenue was down 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. SMART Global updated its Q1 guidance to $0.00-0.30 EPS and its Q1 2024 guidance to 0-$0.30 EPS.

SMART Global Price Performance

NASDAQ:SGH opened at $13.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $655.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.82 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.57. SMART Global has a 12-month low of $12.47 and a 12-month high of $29.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SGH shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of SMART Global in a report on Friday. TheStreet raised SMART Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on SMART Global from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on SMART Global from $28.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of SMART Global in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.40.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Joseph Gates Clark sold 2,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total transaction of $68,919.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 92,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,537,749.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Joseph Gates Clark sold 2,519 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total transaction of $68,919.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 92,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,537,749.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total value of $58,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 202,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,729,503.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,210 shares of company stock valued at $825,539 in the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SMART Global

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in SMART Global by 65.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in SMART Global during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in SMART Global by 42.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in SMART Global by 93.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in SMART Global in the second quarter worth $64,000.

SMART Global Company Profile

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets in the United States, Brazil, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions, and LED Solutions. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules for desktops, notebooks, servers, and smartphones; embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products.

Featured Stories

