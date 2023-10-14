Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:SLACW) Short Interest Down 24.1% in September

Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:SLACW – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a decrease of 24.1% from the September 15th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I stock. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:SLACW – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 176,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I Stock Performance

Shares of SLACW stock remained flat at $0.05 on Friday. Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I has a fifty-two week low of $0.04 and a fifty-two week high of $0.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.08 and its 200-day moving average is $0.13.

Featured Articles

